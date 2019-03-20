Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed January 16, 2018

Liens Filed January 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded January 16, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN BRETT AND BEN BUY HOUSES LLC Favor: KENDRICK, JOSHUA Amount: $24,537.00 CREEKVIEW NURSING AND REHAB CENTER Favor: ISAAC HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING INC Amount: $608.31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo