Second Circuit – Bankruptcy Law: In re Picard

Second Circuit – Bankruptcy Law: In re Picard

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy Law Voidable transaction – Extraterritoriality – International comity In re Picard 17-2992(L) Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Wesley Background: Eighty-eight consolidated appeals from the plaintiff trustee of the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, alleges that Madoff Securities transferred property to foreign entities that subsequently transferred it to other foreign entities, ...

