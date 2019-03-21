Don't Miss
Home / News / Bayer stock plummets after jury finds Roundup weed killers caused man’s cancer

Bayer stock plummets after jury finds Roundup weed killers caused man’s cancer

By: The Washington Post Hamza Shaban March 21, 2019 0

Bayer shares plunged more than 10 percent in morning trading Wednesday after a jury determined that a California man developed cancer from using the company’s Roundup weedkiller in his yard. The case marked the second legal defeat in seven months for the German pharmaceutical giant over its weedkillers. In August, a separate jury hit the company ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo