Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 22, 2019

Court Calendars for March 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Housing Opportunities Housing v Denise McFadden, 902 Monroe Ave – Ernest D Santoro – Legal Aid Society 2—Housing Opportunities Housing v Teszhia Washington, 130 Woodward St – Ernest D Santoro 3—Rochester Housing Authority v Nicole Jones, 62 William Warfield Drive – Ernest D Santoro 4—Rochester Housing Authority v Irma Lopez Santana, 80 William ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo