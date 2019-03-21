Don't Miss
Harvard seized and profited from images of slaves, lawsuit says

By: The Washington Post Susan Svrluga and Mara Reinstein March 21, 2019 0

When Tamara Lanier was a little girl, she said, her mother would often tell her stories about her great-great-great-grandfather, whom she called Papa Renty. He was from Congo, enslaved on a plantation in South Carolina, Lanier said, and her mother was especially proud he taught other enslaved people to read with a blue-backed spelling book. ...

