Jury weighing jail assault claim

Jury weighing jail assault claim

Inmate claims guard let attack happen

By: Bennett Loudon March 21, 2019

Jury deliberations have started in the federal civil trial of a state prison inmate who claims a corrections officer let another inmate in his cell to beat him up. Corydon R. Carlton, 34, claims that, on March 14, 2014, at Wende Correctional Facility, Officer Robert Pearson looked the other way during the assault. The alleged attacker was ...

