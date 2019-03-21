Don't Miss
New York lawmakers vote to create maternal mortality review board

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers in New York have voted to create a maternal mortality review board to look into reasons why women die during or immediately after childbirth. The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly both passed the measure Wednesday. The board would be empowered to investigate the medical and social factors involved in maternal deaths and ...

