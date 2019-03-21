Don't Miss
Home / News / Sackler family accused in new suit of causing opioid crisis

Sackler family accused in new suit of causing opioid crisis

By: The Washington Post Jef Feeley March 21, 2019 0

The billionaire family that owns opioid-maker Purdue Pharma has been accused by local governments in a new lawsuit of causing the nationwide public-health crisis involving pain-killing medicines that has left hundreds of thousands of Americans dead from overdoses. More than 500 U.S. cities and counties accused Purdue and eight members of Richard Sackler’s family of racketeering, ...

