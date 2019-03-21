Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Order of removal: Barikyan v. Barr

Second Circuit – Order of removal: Barikyan v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Order of removal Conspiracy to commit money laundering – Aggravated felony – Forfeiture order Barikyan v. Barr 18-14 Judges Jacobs, Calabresi, and Rakoff Background: The petitioner is a native and citizen of Russia. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering and charged as removable by the Department of Homeland Security. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo