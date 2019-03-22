Don't Miss
Home / News / Associate’s career shift pays off

Associate’s career shift pays off

Kramarchyk seeks ‘elegant solutions’

By: Bennett Loudon March 22, 2019 0

Katerina Kramarchyk was pretty much set on becoming a doctor, until she realized she would have to dissect a cadaver in medical school. So in her junior year at Stony Brook University, after re-evaluating her talents and interests, Kramarchyk decided to become a lawyer and switched from a biology major to English and history and wound up earning ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo