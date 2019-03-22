Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 25, 2019

Court Calendars for March 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—William D Dannefer v Wanda F Mercado – Timothy L Alexson 2—Larry Smith & Roxie Smith v Octavia Watkins, 318 Ave B – William M Higgins 3—Diane Jones v Shana L Brown, 22 Sullivan St – William M Higgins 4—R & R 100 Properties Inc v Tina Grisby, 39 Mead St – William ...

