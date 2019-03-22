Don't Miss
Gerrymandering lawsuits are pending in a dozen states

By: The Associated Press By DAVID A. LIEB March 22, 2019 0

Gerrymandering is on trial as the U.S. Supreme Court and judges in a dozen states consider whether mapmakers — typically state lawmakers — have gone too far in manipulating the boundaries of legislative districts for their own advantage. The high court is to hear arguments Tuesday on a pair of cases alleging unconstitutional political gerrymandering. One ...

