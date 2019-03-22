Don't Miss
New York lawmakers vote to block Finger Lakes trash incinerator

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers in New York have voted to block plans for a massive trash incinerator proposed for the Finger Lakes region. By a unanimous vote, the state Senate passed legislation Wednesday that would prohibit the project from moving forward. The Assembly passed the bill last week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already expressed objections to the project. Environmental groups and local ...

