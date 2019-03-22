RBJ honors 7 women in legal community

Seven members of the local legal community are being honored as part of the Rochester Business Journal’s 2019 Women of Excellence awards.

The Women of Excellence awards identify high-achieving women for their tremendous career accomplishments. The women are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring.

Susan Robfogel, a retired partner at Nixon Peabody LLP who now serves as Of Counsel, will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence. The Circle of Excellence recognizes women of longstanding, notable success in the community who are leading the way for other women.

In addition, six women in the legal community were selected as Women of Excellence honorees:

Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney

Kristina “Kitty” Karle, Ontario County Court Judge

Carla M. Palumbo, President & CEO, The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, New York

Audrey Patrone Peartree, Partner, Harris Beach PLLC

Stephanie T. Seiffert, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

Melanie S. Wolk, Partner, Trevett Cristo

“The 2019 Women of Excellence honorees demonstrate hard work, professional success, leadership and a relentless commitment to making the Rochester community the best place to live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record. “Most importantly, they are paving the way for future generations of women who know they can achieve anything. The Rochester Business Journal is pleased to honor these remarkable women.”

The Women of Excellence awards will be presented Thursday, May 9, at an awards celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Winners will be profiled in a magazine that will be inserted into the May 10 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at www.rbj.net.

In total, 40 women were named as Women of Excellence honorees and 10 women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence.

Go to rbj.net/events/women-of-excellence/ to see the full list of honorees.