Workplace Issues: #METOO — avoidance in the workplace isolates women

By: Lindy Korn March 22, 2019 0

Some male executives are reacting to the spotlight placed on sexual misconduct in the workplace by trying to avoid interacting with female co-workers, both peers and subordinates. Last year a survey conducted by Working Mother Research Institute and the ABA Journal found that 56 percent of men believed that a heightened perception of improper behavior may ...

