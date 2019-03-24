Doing Business As filed December 19, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded December 19, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BUILDING 2 SUITE 3, TINA LOMBARDI LMHC 95 ALLENS CREEK ROAD ROCHESTER NY 14618, - - LOMBARDI, TINA A 122 GRIFFITH STREET, NY - - INNOVATION LABEL 3177 LATTA ROAD 311, ROCHESTER NY 14612 RUSSELL, ANTWAN V 131 GREENLEAF MEADOWS, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - SPENCERPORT, ME SEW SEW 5305 RIDGE ROAD WEST NY 14559, - ...

