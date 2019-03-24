Doing Business As filed December 20, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 20, 2018 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED LAKESHORE SURGICAL PRACTICE PC 3845 LAKE ROAD N, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - KING, RICHARD 3845 LAKE ROAD N, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - CORPORATION NAME FILED BLACK COMMUNITY FOCUS FUND INC 701 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - FRIENDS OF PITTSFORD PANTHERS WRESTLING INC 14 TURNING LEAF DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - LEXINGTON ONE ...

