Doing Business As filed December 21, 2018

Doing Business As Recorded December 21, 2018 CORPORATION NAME FILED CORTINA FAMILY HOLDINGS INC 12 ELAINA CIRCLE, SILVER SPRINGS NY 14550 - - FUSSY CONTRACTING INC 593 WEST BROAD ST APT 122, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - INDOOR AIR INNOVATIONS INC 61 SCHOOL STREET SUITE B, VICTOR NY 14564 - - SCREEN SCIENCE BY AVS INC 1255 UNIVERSITY AVE SUITE 130, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - ...

