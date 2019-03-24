Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 22, 2019

Judgments Recorded January 22, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Amount: $1,146.25 CHAPLAIN, NICHOLAS E 154 WILDFLOWER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $3,464.30 DELGADO, NICHOLAS et ano 76 HARVEST DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: EAST COAST RESORTS OF AMERICA, INC. Attorney: MELVIN AND MELVIN PLLC Amount: $10,611.23 GARCIA, SANTO 1859 BROOKS AVENUE APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOOD OVIATT GILMAN ...

