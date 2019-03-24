Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 23, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DAILEY, JORDAN T 12 WAVERLY PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 DIAZ ROSADO, SARAI 202 KENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 KRAUSE, CHRISTOPHER J 107 GOVERNOR TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ACCURATE PAINT AND POWDER COATING INC et ano Attorney: NIXON PEABODY LLP Amount: $85,000.00 RADCLIFFE, ...

