Mortgages filed March 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 6, 2019 42   NOT PROVIDED 1600 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT ROAD LLC Property Address: 1600 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: CRAFT, GARY Amount: $650,000.00 JOSANA II HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION & JOSANA II HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Property Address: 296 ORCHARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CHARLES SETTLEMENT HOUSE INC Amount: $612,000.00 PLATINUM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: PART OF 2 MARTIN ...

