Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 26, 2019

Court Calendars for March 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—BKUK Realty LLC v Tamara Clark, 15 Meriden St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—174 Fernwood Ave LLC v Trisha Whalen, 293 Melville St Burgess & Miraglia 3—Henry Weber v Joy Robinson, 368 Alexander St Burgess & Miraglia 4—Way Truth & Life Properties LLC v Pauline Harvey, 518 Flint St Burgess & Miraglia 5—Brett and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo