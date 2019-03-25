Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 7, 2019 41   NOT PROVIDED ANTHONY C BINGO & SON INC to BINGO, ANTHONY C SR et ano Property Address: Liber: 12155 Page: 0469 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $405,000.00 BELLES, GARY T to GANGALE, JONATHAN Property Address: Liber: 12155 Page: 0509 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $149,900.00 COLE, MATTHEW D to COLE, LINA Property Address: Liber: 12155 Page: 0499 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 MAXEY, CHRISTINE M to ...

