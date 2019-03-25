Doing Business As filed December 24, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 24, 2018 CORPORATION NAME FILED AP CLEANING INC 154 MSREETA RD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 CLEAR CHOICE WINDOW CLEANING INC 2166 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TL RD SUITE B, ROCHESTER NY 14623 CLINTON COMMUNICATIONS PLUS CORP 571 WEST 173RD STREET, NEW YORK NY 10032 DAUGHTER OF A LEGEND CORPORATION 3 VIOLA DRIVE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 EDINA07 RESTAURANT INC 45 47 SLAYTON AVENUE, SPENCERPORT NY ...

