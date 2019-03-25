Doing Business As filed December 27, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 27, 2018 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED BLOCH WOLF AND CALDWELL MD PC NA, NA NY 14625 TRIPP, ROBERT 55 WINDEMERE RD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 BWS PROJECT SERVICES INC 7 MIDDLETON LANE, PENFIELD NY 14526 SHEARER, BOYD W 7 MIDDLETON LANE, PENFIELD NY 14526   DELANCEY COURT CORP 30 GROVE STREET, PITTSFORD NY 14534 SPALL, THEODORE F 30 GROVE STREET, PITTSFORD NY 14534 HELLABY HILL FARM INC 296 E ...

