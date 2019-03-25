Don't Miss
Home / News / Inmate awarded $1 for prison assault

Inmate awarded $1 for prison assault

Jury finds Eighth Amendment violation

By: Bennett Loudon March 25, 2019 0

A federal jury sided with a state prison inmate in a lawsuit against a corrections officer who let another inmate beat up the plaintiff, but the jury awarded the victim only $1 in damages. The plaintiff, Corydon R. Carlton, 34, claims that Officer Robert Pearson looked the other way during the assault on March 14, 2014, ...

