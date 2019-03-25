Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed January 24, 2019

Judgments filed January 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 24, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOOK, WILBERT T 407 BURCH FARM DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A. Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,436.53 BRANDON, JANICE M 1309 LONG POND ROAD APARTMENT 212, ROCHESTER NY 14626-2916 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $3,240.29 BROWN, ERICHA S. 61 WINTERROTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN ...

