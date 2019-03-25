Don't Miss
Home / News / Liens Filed January 25, 2018

Liens Filed January 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded January 25, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN BUBIE, DORIS D Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $14,204.35 KLAUSZ, STEVEN Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $8,034.64 LANIGAN, KATHLEEN A Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $8,585.14 LAWNICZAK, CHERYL L Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $6,512.49 LEIBECK, WADE Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $20,510.93 SHECHTER, ALAN J Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $5,447.82 SLADE, JUDITH R Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $11,032.02 WOLF, ANDREW Favor: CED GREENTECH Amount: $9,075.06

