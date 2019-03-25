Mortgages filed March 7, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 7, 2019 61   NOT PROVIDED 142 BUELL LLC & 142 BUELL LLC Property Address: 142 BUELL ROAD, GATES NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,937,122.00 755 JEFFERSON ROAD LLC Property Address: 765 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $363,000.00 DORMAN PROPERTIES LLC & DORMAN PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 50 BRADBURN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: S&T BANK Amount: ...

