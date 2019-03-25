Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court again considers partisan gerrymandering, but voters are not waiting

Supreme Court again considers partisan gerrymandering, but voters are not waiting

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes March 25, 2019 0

DETROIT - Disappointed with the election results but not ready to give up on politics, Katie Fahey sent out the modern equivalent of a message-in-a-bottle on Nov. 10, 2016. “I’d like to take on gerrymandering in Michigan,” she typed in a Facebook post. “If you’re interested in doing this as well, please let me know.” She ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo