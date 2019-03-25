Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court won’t hear appeal from company resisting Mueller subpoena

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal from company resisting Mueller subpoena

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes March 25, 2019 0

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not review a lower-court order requiring an unnamed foreign-owned corporation to comply with a subpoena that is part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. As is customary, the court did not give a reason for turning down the company's appeal, nor ...

