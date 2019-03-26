Don't Miss
Home / News / Conviction overturned in gun case

Conviction overturned in gun case

‘Suggestive’ showup ID triggers reversal

By: Bennett Loudon March 26, 2019 0

A state appellate court has overturned a weapon conviction because of a problem with the identification procedure used by police. Jamil Knox, 31, was convicted in July 2016 of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. State Supreme Court Justice Thomas E. Moran sentenced Knox to up to 14 years in state prison. In reversing ...

