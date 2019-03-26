Jodi Reynolds | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Don't Miss
March 26, 2019

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jodi Reynolds has been promoted to counsel in the firm’s intellectual property practice group.

Reynolds helps clients attain, protect and monetize patents, trademarks and copyrights. She counsels clients through the patent prosecution process, drafting patentability, infringement and invalidity opinions, and guides clients through the registration process with regard to trademarks and copyrights. Her experience covers a variety of disciplines, including mechanical, chemical, software, pharmaceuticals and food science.

A graduate of the University of Rochester, Reynolds earned her law degree from the University at Buffalo Law School.

