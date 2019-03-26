Edward Stone | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Edward Stone has joined the firm as a senior associate in the firm’s private equity and venture capital practice.

Stone represents clients in all aspects of corporate transactions and equity investments, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, joint venture and general corporate governance matters. His experience spans a variety of industries, including aerospace, construction logistics, financial technology, fitness, food packaging, healthcare, infrastructure, investment management and transportation.

Stone is a graduate of Harvard University, and earned his law degree from the University of California Los Angeles School of Law.