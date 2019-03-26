Mary Balkin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the hiring of Mary Balkin as an associate in the real estate practice group. She focuses her practice in the areas of commercial real estate development, commercial leasing and real estate investment and financing with specific experience working with renewable energy clients.

Balkin received her J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a bachelor’s of business administration from Loyola University Maryland. She serves on the Irish Classical Theatre Young Professionals Committee.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

