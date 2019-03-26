Suit filed against Robert, Kevin Morgan; what may happen next

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija March 26, 2019 0

A Florida-based mortgage lending firm has filed suit against Robert Morgan, his nephew Kevin Morgan and a limited liability company they created, alleging fraudulent filings with regard to a mortgage-backed apartment community in Watertown. The suit seeks $2.5 million in damages, claiming Morgan and his management company were “unjustly enriched” because of “malicious, intentional, fraudulent and ...

