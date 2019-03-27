Charges dropped against Jussie Smollett, who says he has ‘been truthful and consistent’

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Bethonie Butler and Elahe Izadi March 27, 2019 0

Prosecutors in Cook County, Ill., dropped charges against Jussie Smollett on Tuesday, citing community service performed by the actor since his arrest and his agreement to forfeit his bond to the city of Chicago. A grand jury had indicted the “Empire” actor earlier this month on 16 felony counts for allegedly lying to Chicago police about ...

