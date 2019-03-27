Don't Miss
Home / News / County bans unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads

County bans unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads

By: The Associated Press Mary Esch March 27, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A county in New York City’s northern suburbs declared a state of emergency Tuesday over a measles outbreak that has infected more than 150 people since last fall, hoping a ban against unvaccinated children in public places wakes their parents to the seriousness of the problem. “It’s an attention grab, there’s no ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo