Deeds filed March 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 11, 2017                   81   14445 CRAIG, CASSANDRA R et ano to HEINDL, ASHLEY et ano Property Address: 218 WEST AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12156 Page: 0283 Tax Account: 151.28-1-3 Full Sale Price: $112,000.00 FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION to DEVRIES, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 324 EAST LINDEN AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12156 Page: 0595 Tax Account: 139.62-3-42 Full Sale Price: $56,700.00 PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES ...

