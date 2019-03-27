Don't Miss
Defendant removed from Glazer lawsuit

Case will continue with single defendant company

By: Bennett Loudon March 27, 2019 0

A state appeals court upheld the removal of one defendant in a lawsuit filed by the family of Laurence and Jane Glazer, who died in a 2014 airplane mishap. In November 2017, state Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Frazee granted a motion to dismiss the complaint against Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse S.A.S. and Liebherr-Elektronik GMBH, French companies that made ...

