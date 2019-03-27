DeJoy, Knauf and Blood launches cannabis advisory practice

Don't Miss
By: Gino Fanelli March 27, 2019 0

As a recreational cannabis marketplace creeps closer to a reality in New York, so too does the potential for business to flourish, and Rochester accounting firm DeJoy, Knauf and Blood LLP is set to serve as the region’s go-to cannabis advisers. Recreational marijuana, with support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, currently has two avenues for possible legalization ...

