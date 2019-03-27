Doing Business As filed December 27, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 27, 2018 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED DELANCEY COURT CORP 30 GROVE STREET, PITTSFORD NY 14534 SPALL, THEODORE F 30 GROVE STREET, PITTSFORD NY 14534 HELLABY HILL FARM INC 296 E 2ND ST APT 1B, NEW YORK NY 10009 SWARTELE-WOOD, JEANNE 296 EAST 2ND STREET APT 1B, NEW YORK NY 10009 NICHOLAS ARAZOZA ESQ PC 11 SOMERSET GLEN, VICTOR NY 14564 ARAZOZA, NICHOLAS E 148 BROADWAY ...

