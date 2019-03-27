F. Paul Greene gets privacy certification

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

F. Paul Greene, data security practice group leader at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, recently received the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). The credential demonstrates a strong understanding of a principles-based framework and knowledge base in information privacy within the U.S. context. Greene represents clients of all ...

