Fourth Department – City contracts: Bison Elevator Service v. City of Buffalo

March 27, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department City contracts Appearance of impropriety – Cure Bison Elevator Service v. City of Buffalo CA 18-00889 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the award of an elevator maintenance contract by the respondents. The court, in effect, granted the petition by ...

