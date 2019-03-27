Don't Miss
Home / News / Fraud allegations lead to foreclosure filing on Morgan apartment community

Fraud allegations lead to foreclosure filing on Morgan apartment community

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 27, 2019 0

The mortgage holder for a Morgan Communities-owned property in Watertown has initiated foreclosure proceedings, citing fraudulent activity and failure to make timely payments. Court papers filed in Jefferson County show that the trust company overseeing the mortgage on the Preserve at Autumn Ridge alleges Robert Morgan's company provided false information when applying for the loan; violated ...

