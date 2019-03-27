Don't Miss
Home / News / Fugitives from Ontario County captured in North Carolina

Fugitives from Ontario County captured in North Carolina

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

Two people wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store in Geneva were captured in North Carolina. Jessica Cram and Miguel Perez were captured in Greene County, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Perez and Cram were arrested by the Geneva Police Department in May 2018 and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping in connection ...

