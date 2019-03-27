House fails to override Trump veto on border emergency

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Erica Werner March 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border survived a critical vote in the House on Tuesday as Democrats failed to override his veto, shifting to the courts the focus of the fight over money for the wall. The vote was 248-181, well short of the 288 that would have ...

