Home / News / Judgments Satisfied filed January 29, 2018

Judgments Satisfied filed January 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT Recorded January 29, 2019 3300 MONROE AVENUE CAFE INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR ADONIS CONSTRUCTION LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR AEDIFICIATECH LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR ATLANTIC GLASS & MIRROR INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR BEARER INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR CHATTERTON, TIMOTHY J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR DHD VENTURES MANAGEMENT COMPANY INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR ELITE AUTO LINK INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR EMLER, CHARLES R Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

