Home / News / Mortgages filed March 11, 2019

Mortgages filed March 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 11, 2017                   118   NOT PROVIDED GENESEE RIVER GROUP 3 LLC & GENESEE RIVER GROUP 3 LLC Property Address: 157 S MAIN STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: KENNEDY, JOSEPH E Amount: $162,000.00 MAHNK, WILLARD C Property Address: 389 LAURELWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $39,067.65 SPEER, DOUGLAS F & SPEER, REBECCA A Property Address: 906 HILTON PARMA ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $98,760.00 WASHINGTON, JAMES ...

