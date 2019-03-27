Don't Miss
Home / News / North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban is unconstitutional, federal judge rules

North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban is unconstitutional, federal judge rules

By: The Washington Post Reis Thebault and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux March 27, 2019 0

A decades-old North Carolina law that banned women from having abortions after their 20th week of pregnancy is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday. The 1973 law made some allowances for medical concerns, but a 2015 amendment that narrowed those exemptions prompted abortion rights groups to file a lawsuit in 2016. U.S. District Judge William Osteen sided ...

